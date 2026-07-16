PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police responded to reports of a plane crash in Myles Standish State Forest Thursday morning.

Around 7:40 a.m., crews found a fixed-wing aircraft with the pilot trapped inside.

The pilot suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The FAA said the pilot was the only occupant of the plane. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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