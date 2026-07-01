BOSTON (WHDH) - The Pine Street Inn is working to make sure everyone has a place to stay cool during this heat wave.

The shelter has been warning people who use its services about the extreme temperatures expected this week and providing summertime clothes to help people stay cool.

They’re also encouraging people to keep an eye out for anyone who might be overheating.

Pine Street’s shelters will offer 24-hour cooling centers to anyone who needs them.

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