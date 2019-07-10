Pittsfield police ask for help in search for missing 17-year-old girl

PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Pittsfield police are turning to the public for help locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Trinity Swegel is described as being white, 5 feet, 2 inches tall and about 120 pounds with a Band-Aid-shaped birthmark on her left upper ribs.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, white Converse sneakers, a white T-shirt, and a black sweatshirt.

Trinity was last seen in the area of First and East streets and may be heading to Springfield.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.

