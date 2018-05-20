MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) – Police tape covered a section of broken fence in Marlborough where a plane crashed Sunday afternoon. The plane took down the fence and nearly entered the roadway.

The owner of Marlboro Airport said it seems the pilot entered the runway with too much speed. The impact mangled some of the landing gear and cracked the fiberglass.

FAA investigators said four people were onboard the plane, and no one was injured.

The pilot was fully certified and showed no signs of impairment.

The FAA continues to investigate the incident. The airport has been closed for the remainder of the day.

