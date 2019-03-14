Plane nosedives, narrowly avoids car before crashing

A small plane nosedived, careened across a busy highway, and narrowly missed hitting a vehicle on Tuesday in Ontario. The frightening incident was all captured on dash cam camera.

A vehicle was driving along 16th Avenue when suddenly a plane skidded across the road, narrowly missing the hood before crashing into long grass across the street.

York Regional Police Sgt. Dave Mitchell says it’s shocking that no vehicles were hit by the plane.

“That part that the aircraft wasn’t involved with a collision with a vehicle coming through here is quite amazing right now,” he said.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on the north side of Buttonville Airport in Markham.

In the aftermath, the video shows damage to the nose and sides of the single-engine plane, a Cirrus SR20.

The privately owned plane was taking off from runway 33, which faces north towards 16th Avenue. The plane did not rise fast enough, crashing through a fence before coming to a stop across the street.

“Obviously there’s a loss of control of the aircraft. I’m led to believe it’s a male instructor and a female student in the aircraft. Thankfully there were no injuries,” Mitchell added.

Both walked away unharmed as did motorists on the road.

The highway was shut down after the crash, causing a big backup. A crane was brought in to move the plane back over to the airport.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating the crash.

A spokesperson for the TSB says the plane was doing a training maneuver called a touch-and-go.

“So you come in to land, you basically do a landing and then you slow down and accelerate into a go, another takeoff,” Ewan Tasker said. “It’s an easy way to get in a bunch of takeoff and landings if you’re training. The standard maneuver, but in this case, something went wrong.”

The TSB says the instructor was in control of the plane at the time.

Investigators are trying to figure out why the plane did not gain altitude, leading to a very close call.

