Plaque that calls Native Americans ‘savage enemies’ removed

YARMOUTH, Maine (AP) — A Maine town has removed a 90-year-old cemetery plaque that referred to Native Americans as “savage enemies.”

Yarmouth Town Manager Nat Tupper says the historical marker was brought to his attention by residents who were preparing to make a presentation of the documentary “Dawnland” at the local library.

Tupper says the residents felt the marker was inconsistent with today’s values, and it was removed from the cemetery Feb. 7.

Katie Worthing of the Yarmouth Historical Society says the sign will be archived for educational purposes.

Maria Girouard with a Wabanaki advocacy group says there are other signs with similar language around the state.

Girouard says that type of signage perpetuates stereotypes of violence, and she hopes other places will be inspired to remove it.

