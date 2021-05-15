Playground dedicated to Boston officer who died following Marathon shootout

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Randolph playground was dedicated to the memory of a native son who died after the manhunt for the Boston Marathon bombers.

In 2013, Boston police officer DJ Simmonds was injured during the shootout in Watertown following the bombing. He died a year later and is considered the fifth victim of the Marathon bombing.

Simmonds grew up in Randolph and played at Belcher Park, where the Where Angels Play Foundation built the playground that was dedicated Saturday.

“His life will be memorialized here forever, kids will play in his name for generations,” said Bill Lavin of Where Angels Play.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)