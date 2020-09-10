EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Playgrounds and public courts have been closed until further notice in Everett as the city deals with an uptick in coronavirus cases.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria announced that the closure would go into effect Thursday.

“As Mayor, balancing the need for outdoor activity and the safety of our community has been challenging to say the least. I have held off on this as long as I can,” DeMaria wrote on Facebook. “This declaration is the first of many that the City will be taking to stop the spread once again. Taking a few steps backwards for the better of our community will truly benefit everyone in the future.”

DeMaria added that organized sports could still use the fields as long as they have a COVID-19 safety plan in place, and that walking areas would remain open.

Everett is currently considered at high risk for the coronavirus with a daily average rate of more than eight cases per 100,000 people.

