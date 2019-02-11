Polar bears invade Russian town

Residents of a small Russian island town have declared a state of emergency after being overtaken by polar bears.

Officials say the bears are chasing people in the town of Novaya Zemlya.

More than 50 bears have been reported.

Since polar bears are endangered, it is illegal for residents to shoot them.

Russian environmental authorities have sent a team of specialists to relocate the unwanted guests.

