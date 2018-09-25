Police: 1 charged with armed assault after shooting man in head with flare gun in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was charged with armed assault with intent to murder after shooting another man in the head with a flare gun Tuesday in Fall River, police say.

Officers responding to the area of 42 Tecumseh St. about 3:26 p.m. for a report of a man shot in the face with a flare fun found the victim, Joshua Oliver, 23, conscious and suffering from a single wound to the forehead, according to the Fall River Police Department.

Oliver was transported to Rhode Island Hospital, where he remains in stable but serious condition.

After speaking with witnesses, it was determined there was an argument between Oliver and a male identified as Rajheem Chardonette, 24, possibly regarding their gang affiliations, police say.

During the argument, Chardonette pointed a flare gun at Oliver and discharged a single flare round striking him in the forehead, according to police.

Chardonette was later located and taken into custody.

He will be arraigned in court Wednesday.

