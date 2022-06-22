Police are investigating after one person died and another was seriously injured in a car crash on Martha’s Vineyard Wednesday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on New York Avenue at 12:50 a.m. found a Pontiac Grand Am went off the road, struck a guardrail and entered a yard, hitting two trees. The driver, identified as Micah P. Anderson, 28, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger, a 46-year-old Spencer man, was medflighted to a Boston hospital with serious injuries. Police said speed may have been a factor in the crash.

No other information was immediately available.

