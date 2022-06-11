DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - One driver has died and a passenger was hospitalized after a two-car crash that occurred on Washington Street in Dorchester on Friday night, according to Boston police.

According to officials, the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and one of the drivers was transported to the hospital.

It is not currently known how many total occupants were in either vehicle.

Police say an investigation is currently underway into the circumstances of the crash.

