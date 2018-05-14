BROCKTON, Mass. (AP/WHDH) — Authorities are investigating a Massachusetts shooting that killed one man and sent a second person to the hospital.

Police and fire officials responded to reports of several shots fired at the Brockton Mini Mart parking lot just after 10 p.m. Saturday.

Police say 26-year-old Bethgy Cator of Avon was killed after being shot in an SUV.

A second unidentified person is at Boston Medical Center with unspecified injuries.

Bystanders describe hearing up to seven shots fired.

Rigoberto Quinoes who lives nearby said he his thankful that his children weren’t in that lot when the shooting happened.

“Now I’m afraid for my kids ’cause my kids go to school in this area and my wife comes here to do her laundry,” he said.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office is investigating the shooting. No arrests have been made.

