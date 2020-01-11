Police: 1 hurt, 1 suffers life-threatening injuries in Boston shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Officers are investigating a shooting in Boston Saturday that injured two men, one with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers responding to Normandy Street and Washington Street at 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting found two men shot, police said.

One man was suffering non-life-threatening injuries and one was suffering life-threatening injuries, police said. Both were taken to area hospitals.

No other information was immediately available. Police are investigating.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)