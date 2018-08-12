Police: 1 man dead after shooting in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after one man was found shot and killed inside his Mattapan home Saturday night.

Officers were called to the home on Manchester Street just after 11 p.m. Inside, they reportedly found a 55-year-old with several gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man’s name has not yet been released.

This is the 33 homicide this year, up from 32 this time last year.

“One homicide is too many,” Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said. “That’s why we want everyone to help out if they can.”

Police are still investigating the area. Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police.

No suspects have been named/

