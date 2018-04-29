Police: 12-year-old bicyclist hurt, driver charged with OUI

STANDISH, Maine (AP) — Police say a motorist has been charged with drunken driving after injuring a 12-year-old bicyclist in the town of Standish, Maine.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department said 27-year-old Blaine Gaudet was already on bail for drunken driving. He’s now faces new charges of drunken driving causing injury, along with violating bail conditions.

Officials said the crash happened at 7:50 p.m. Saturday. They say the bicyclist was transported to Maine Medical Center with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. Gaudet was held Sunday without bail at the Cumberland County Jail. Paperwork didn’t indicate if he had a lawyer.