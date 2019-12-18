FAIRFIELD, CONN. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after they say a 12-year-old was likely attacked by a bobcat in his backyard in Fairfield, Connecticut on Monday morning.

Officers responding to a reported bobcat attack in the area of Brett Road around 7:30 a.m. met with the boy who suffered a minor scratch to a finger and had his sweatshirt torn, Fairfield police said.

Environmental police confirmed that the attack likely involved a bobcat, which typically are very elusive and rarely allow people to get close.

Animal control officers also obtained video of a bobcat recorded by a neighbor near Brett Road a week prior to this incident.

The bobcat reportedly frequents the area.

