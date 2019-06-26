Police: 12-year-old NH boy found safe after running away from home

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Salem, New Hampshire, say a boy who was reported missing early Wednesday morning has been found safe.

Sean Corie, 12, was last seen in the Pattee Road area around 12:30 a.m. after he apparently ran away from home, according to the Salem Police Department.

Authorities announced that Corie had been located around 10:30 a.m.

Corie is being evaluated by members of the Salem Fire Department but he is believed to be OK.

No additional information was immediately available.

Missing Boy FOUND Safe https://t.co/x8psuN8t5K — SalemPD (@SalemNHPolice) June 26, 2019

MISSING:Sean Corie, last seen in the Pattee Rd/Route 28 area at approximately 12:30 AM this morning 06/26/19. Sean is 4'7", 70 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, possibly wearing a white t-shirt with a red rocket on the front. Call the Salem, NH Police Department at (603) 893-1911. pic.twitter.com/6Rsu0ZZ06I — SalemPD (@SalemNHPolice) June 26, 2019

