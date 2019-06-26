Police: 12-year-old NH boy found safe after running away from home

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Salem, New Hampshire, say a boy who was reported missing early Wednesday morning has been found safe.
Sean Corie, 12, was last seen in the Pattee Road area around 12:30 a.m. after he apparently ran away from home, according to the Salem Police Department.
Authorities announced that Corie had been located around 10:30 a.m.
Corie is being evaluated by members of the Salem Fire Department but he is believed to be OK.
No additional information was immediately available.
