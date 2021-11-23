BOSTON (WHDH) - A 14-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday morning after police say he brought a replica firearm into a school in Boston that he was not enrolled in.

Officers responding to the Dearborn Stem Academy on Winthrop Street learned that Boston Public Schools safety specialists had detained the student after noticing the firearm in his waistband, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police added that the suspect was not a registered Boston Public Schools student and was not enrolled in the school system at the time of his arrest.

The firearm that was recovered was determined to be a replica of a Glock firearm.

The boy, whose name was not released because of his age, is facing charges including possession of a firearm on school property and trespassing.

It’s not clear when he’ll be called to court.

