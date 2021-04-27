LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a 15-year-old who they say crashed a stolen car before fleeing the scene and entering several unlocked vehicles in an attempt to leave the area in Littleton early Tuesday morning.

Littleton officers and state troopers responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 495 in the area of exit 30 around 5:30 a.m. when the driver, later identified as a 15-year-old male, exited the stolen vehicle with Connecticut registration and took off running, state police said.

Officers searched the area of Warren Street and Mill Road before finding the driver after he tried to enter several unlocked cars, Littleton police added.

The teen was taken into custody and turned over to state police.

He was transported to Emerson Hospital for examination of injuries.

Residents are reminded to lock their vehicles and remove their keys.

No additional information was immediately available.

