BOSTON (WHDH) - A 15-year-old boy is facing criminal charges in connection with a series of armed robberies in Mattapan, police announced Saturday.

Officers investigating three recent armed robberies obtained video surveillance from the previous incidents to determine a suspect, according to police. While canvassing the area of Harvard Street for video surveillance, they spotted a male matching the description of the suspect enter a convenience store on Harvard Avenue.

After stopping the teen and placing him in handcuffs, they recovered a replica firearm and placed him under arrest on three counts of delinquent to wit; armed robbery (while masked). He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court, his name was not released because of his age.

At about 8:46 p.m. on March 26, officers responded to the area of 766 Blue Hill Ave. for a report of an armed robbery with a firearm. The suspect stole all the money from the cash register, and several marijuana products before fleeing toward Abbott Street.

At about 6:54 p.m., on March 27, officers responded to the area of 844 Blue Hill Ave. for a report of an armed robbery with a firearm. The suspect stole money from both cash registers and several marijuana products. The suspect fled the scene in the direction of Vesta Road.

At about 5:49 p.m., on March 28, officers responded to the area of 124 Harvard St. for an armed robbery report. Officers were advised that a suspect had robbed the store at gunpoint at approximately 2:10 p.m., and stole approximately $200-$400 in US currency. The suspect fled the scene towards Kingsdale Street.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

