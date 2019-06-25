BOSTON (WHDH) - A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after he allegedly discharged a firearm at Aquarium Station in Boston following a disturbance between several juvenile males Sunday night, transit police said.

The teen, who has not been identified due to his age, faces charges of carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of ammunition, discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building and four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired about 9:50 p.m. conducted a preliminary investigation that suggests a fight onboard an inbound Blue Line train involving the young men spilled onto the platform, according to transit police.

As the juveniles proceeded out of the station, police say at least two shots were fired from a caliber handgun.

There were no reported injuries.

