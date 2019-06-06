Police: 18-month-old seriously hurt in 3-story fall

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — Police say an 18-month-old boy suffered serious injuries in a fall from a third-story window of a home in Woonsocket.

Investigators say it happened Wednesday evening while the child and his 6-year-old brother were being watched by their grandmother.

Investigators say it appears the older boy opened a window because it was hot and the 18-month-old son somehow fell out, landing on the sidewalk below.

A neighbor, Arnoldo Vega, told WPRI-TV he found the injured child on the sidewalk and stayed with him until first responders arrived at the scene.

The boy is being treated at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence while the investigation continues.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)