Police: 18-year-old accused of terroristic threats arrested after raid in Wareham

Domenic Albanese, center, was arrested Wednesday, accused of making terroristic threats to businesses. Photo courtesy Wareham Police Department.

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old man suspected of calling terroristic threats to several businesses was arrested Wednesday after a raid at a home in Wareham, police say.

Officers executing a search warrant at 39 Onset Ave. about 8:15 a.m. had to break down a barricaded door to get into the house, according to Wareham police.

Once inside, police located Domenic Albanese, 18, and placed him under arrest.

Police say the terroristic threats occurred over the summer.

During the process of breaching one of the doors, police say a detective was injured by a piece of wood that became embedded in his arm. He was later treated and released from Tobey Hospital.

Albanese is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing Oct. 15.

