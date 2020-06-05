Police: 18-year-old armed with Molotov cocktails urged protesters to kill officers during Worcester riot

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old who was found to be armed with several Molotov cocktails during a riot that followed a peaceful Geroge Floyd protest in Worcester on Monday night appeared in court on Friday.

Vincent Eovarious, 18, of Worcester, appeared virtually in Worcester Federal Court for a detention hearing after he was charged with civil disorder and possession of Molotov cocktails.

Eovarious, a high school student, was spotted on the roof of Pennywise Market, urging protesters on the ground to murder police officers, officials said.

When Eovarious was taken into custody, the police said he had three bottles filled with a liquid that smelled like gasoline, in addition to rags and a pair of lighters.

Police said Eovarious stated that he was “with an anarchy group and waiting for an opportunity.”

Eovarious’ attorney argued that his client suffers from mental health problems and that he had run out of his prescribed medication.

During the riot, officers fired flashbangs into a “violent and chaotic” crowd of about 50 to 70 people as some demonstrators grew unruly and began blocking traffic and throwing glass bottles at police cruisers in the area of Portland and Federal streets, according to police.

One officer was said to have been struck in the head with a piece of concrete and others were struck with rocks. Police said individuals then started shooting fireworks and Roman candles at the officers, striking one in the chest, causing burns to his skin.

Several buildings were vandalized and numerous cars drove at the officers assembled in the street, according to police.

Eovarious has since been released to his parents on $5,000 bond. He was also ordered to stay at home and continue his mental health treatment.

Nineteen people were arrested during the riot.

