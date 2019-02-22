Police: 2 arrested after Sturbridge traffic stop uncovers kilo of cocaine

STURBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men from New York were arrested Friday after more than one kilogram of cocaine was discovered during a traffic stop in Sturbridge, state police say.

Officers stopped a 2012 Honda Civic about 3 a.m. for speeding and making unsafe lane changes on Route 84 eastbound and say both men appeared nervous and had trouble recalling basic details about their trip, according to the Massachusetts State Police Department.

During a search of the individuals and vehicle, police found $4,000 in cash and two large packages containing a combined weight of more than one kilogram of a substance believed to be cocaine in the trunk of the vehicle, police say.

Juan Cruceta, 32, and his passenger, Christopher Hammond, 30, both from the Bronx, were charged with trafficking in cocaine over 200 grams and conspiracy to violate drug laws, according to police.

Both men were scheduled to be arraigned in Dudley District Court.

