YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Cape Cod men admitted that they “shot up” illegal drugs while sitting inside their car at a South Yarmouth beach early Friday morning, police said.

Officers patrolling the area of Thatcher Shore Park Beach around 2 a.m. say they noticed a suspicious gray Honda Civic parked there after closing hours.

Upon checking the car, the officers found 30-year-old Nathan P. Norsworthy, of Dennis, and 24-year-old Matthew R. Mello, of Dennis Port, using illegal drugs, according to Yarmouth police.

Both men were placed under arrest and transported to the police department headquarters.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of pills, heroin or fentanyl, dozens of brand new hypodermic needles, two blue rubber tie offs, a gold-colored bottle cap with a wire in the form of a makeshift spoon, and used and corner-cut clear bags, police said.

The car was towed away from the scene.

Norsworthy and Mello are scheduled to be arraigned in Barnstable District Court on Friday.

