Police: 2 family members arrested after 2 women shot in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two family members are facing criminal charges after two women were wounded in a shooting in Fall River on Tuesday night, officials said.

Joshua Burgos, 21, and Elvis Burgos, 40, both of Fall River, have been charged with armed assault with intent to murder and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, according to the Fall River Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Bradford Avenue near Kennedy Park around 9:30 p.m. found two women in a vehicle, one of whom was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and the other suffering from gunshots to both of her legs, police said.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals and are said to be in stable condition.

An investigation revealed the shooting had taken place in front of 372 Mulberry St., where 14 shell casings were found, in addition to both suspects, police said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

