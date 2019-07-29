Police: 2 found with loaded gun in Boston after going 60 mph in 30 mph zone

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men are facing gun charges after they were allegedly pulled over for going twice the legal limit in Boston Saturday, state police said.

Troopers on patrol on Morrissey Boulevard at 5:30 p.m. allegedly saw a Pontiac Grand Am travelling at 60 mph in a 30 mph zone, police said. Troopers pulled the car over and allegedly saw the passenger try to hide something under his seat.

Police searched the car and allegedly found a bag containing a Smith & Wesson 1911 pistol loaded with six rounds of .45 caliber ammunition.

Antonio Saez, 24, of Chicopee, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm without identification, improper storage of a firearm, speeding, failing to wear a seat belt and illegal possession of a firearm, second offense; and Anthony Candelario, 33, of Roxbury, was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm without identification, improper storage of a firearm and failing to wear a seat belt.

Both men were held on $50,000 bail and arraigned Monday in Dorchester District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)