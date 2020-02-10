Police: 2 sisters among 3 children killed in crash on icy Maine road

CLINTON, Maine (WHDH) — Three children, including two sisters, were killed in a violent crash in Maine over the weekend when the car they were riding in slid off an icy road and slammed into a tree, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on Hinckley Road in Clinton around 7:15 a.m. found a wrecked Toyota Corolla crumpled up against a large tree, according to Maine State Police.

Thomas Porfirio, 15, 14-year-old Emily Baker and her 12-year-old sister, Ashland Baker, were all dead inside the vehicle when responders arrived at the scene of the crash, police said.

Nevaeh Wilson, 14, was injured in the crash. The 16-year-old driver, whose name is being withheld at this time, was also injured.

Police believe the unlicensed driver was speeding prior to losing control of the vehicle.

“The cause is likely to be driver inexperience and speed and the boy did not have a driver’s license,” police said in a news release.

The crash remains under investigation.

