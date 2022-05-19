BOSTON (WHDH) – Two teenage students are in custody after two guns were recovered from Charlestown High School, police say.

Officers were called to the school around 10 a.m. after a staff member reported finding a gun in a 13-year-old student’s backpack, according to Boston police.

Staff contacted first responders and the school was placed into “safe mode” and the student was put into custody.

One student said everyone waited in the cafeteria for at least 30 minutes with no information on what was happening during the search and recovery.

“I was kind of scared,” he said.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., police returned to school grounds after staff members located a second 9mm handgun in a locker that they say belonged to the 17-year-old student.

“As a mom, I am heartbroken that any of our young people would make the dangerous decision to carry a weapon, and am determined that each of our children will be and feel safe in our schools, on their commutes to school and throughout our neighborhoods,” said Boston Maylor Michelle Wu’s statement in part.

The guns will now be processed by crime scene investigators.

The 13-year-old will be arraigned on Thursday while the 17-year-old will be arraigned on Friday.

