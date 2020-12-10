Police: 21-year-old man arrested in connection with double murder in Middleboro

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a double murder in Middleboro on Thursday morning, officials said.

Law enforcement officials responding to a reported domestic incident at a home at 3 Highland St. found a man and woman dead at the scene, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

The suspect, 21-year-old Ryan True, is related to the victims.

Middleboro Police Chief Joseph Perkins says officers were dispatched to the home after they learned that one of the victims failed to show up for work.

“One officer on the shift, possibly being called to help someone…Walking into a situation like that is very troublesome and traumatic,” Perkins told reporters.

True is facing two counts of murder. It’s not clear when he’ll be called to court.

Video from SKY7 HD showed evidence markers scattered all over the property.

No additional information has been released.

State police detectives are assisting Middleboro police with an investigation.

