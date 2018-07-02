Police: 22-year-old killed in rollover car crash

HOWLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine State police say a 22-year-old man has died in a rollover crash.

Authorities say Alex Malone, of Levant, was killed when his van left the road and overturned on Interstate 95 in Howland.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. Saturday, and police say Malone wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash.

