Police: 3 arrested after search of room at Westport hotel yields fentanyl, drug paraphernalia

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were arrested early Friday morning after a search of a room at a hotel in Westport yielded 65 bags of fentanyl and an array of drug paraphernalia, officials said.

Sonja Matson, 36, Alysa Bruno, 28, and Jonathan Teixeira, 32, all of Fall River, are facing a number of drug charges following an encounter with police at the Towne Place Suites, according to the Westport Police Department.

An officer on patrol around 2:30 a.m. spotted an SUV parked in two spots outside the hotel with an illuminated interior light and found Bruno in the backseat, who allegedly yelled, “Police,” before bolting into the building with Teixeira.

The officer then tracked the suspects to their hotel room and was greeted by Matson, who police say had two active arrest warrants. Matson then tried to hide in the bathroom as the officer awaited backup, while Bruno ducked beside a bed, officials said.

During a search of the room, a crack pipe and fentanyl in a spoon were reportedly found, along with 65 bags of fentanyl.

Teixeira, who had four active arrest warrants, allegedly gave his brother’s name during his booking process.

It’s not clear when the suspects will be called to court.

