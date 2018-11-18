Police: 3 arrested, loaded gun recovered in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people were arrested and a loaded firearm was recovered during a police investigation in Jamaica Plain on Saturday night, police said.

At about 10:13 p.m., members of the Boston Police Department’s Youth Violence Strike Force noticed a group of men known to them through previous encounters walking down Parker Street, according to a release issued by police.

As officers approached, one of the men, a 17-year-old from Weymouth, took off running and tried to enter the home at 950 Parker St.

Police say a violent struggle took place in the doorway as the Weymouth teen resisted arrest while clenching an object close to his chest.

While the officers were struggling with the suspect, a second teen arrived, tried to intervene and began fighting with the officers. The 17-year-old from Dorchester was immediately placed under arrest.

It was then that police determined the object the Weymouth teen was holding was a loaded firearm.

Then, a female suspect identified as, 40-year-old Shirley Thompson, of Weymouth, exited the home and began physically assaulting officers as they attempted to take the gun.

Eventually, all three were placed under arrest and a .32 caliber Charter and Arms Undercover Revolver loaded with six rounds of live ammunition was secured at the scene, police say.

The Weymouth teen, whose name was not released due to his age, is facing several charges including, unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest, and assault and battery on a police officer.

The Dorchester teen and Thompson are facing similar charges.

All three are expected to be arraigned Monday in Roxbury District Court.

