Police: 3 Concord, NH officers injured while arresting drug suspect

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Three Concord, New Hampshire police officers were injured while attempting to arrest a drug suspect with a long criminal record who was refusing orders and walking in traffic early Monday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a suspicious person at a business on Washington Street about 6:58 a.m. issued a trespass notice to Christopher Holland, 22, of Concord, who was out on bail and has been arrested five times since January, according to Concord police.

After walking away, police say Holland began walking in traffic and impeding the morning commute.

When officers tried to remove him from the roadway, police say he began to fight with them, leaving two with significant injuries to their extremities and one with minor injuries.

Holland was arrested on charges of simple assault, resisting arrest, and walking in traffic. Police say drug use is believed to have been a factor in the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Concord Police Lt. Sean Ford at 603-230-3728.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)