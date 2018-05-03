Police: 3 die in collision with armored truck in New Hampshire

CORNISH, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say three people died in a collision between a car and an armored truck.

Plainfield Police Chief Paul Roberts tells the Valley News the three were in a four-door sedan. They died in the head-on collision with the truck Wednesday afternoon on Route 12A near a railroad crossing in Cornish.

The condition of the two people in the truck wasn’t immediately known.

No names have been released.

