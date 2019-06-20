Police: 3 drug suspects arrested in NH after car chase leads to crash

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Three Lawrence residents are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in New Hampshire on Wednesday led to a wild car chase that ended with a crash in Hampton, officials said.

Members of the New Hampshire State Police Mobile Enforcement Team were conducting a joint drug investigation with the FBI Safe Streets Taskforce about 2:15 p.m. when one of the three occupants of a vehicle was arrested in Hampton after narcotics were found inside, according to state police.

That’s when police say the other two occupants fled the scene, prompting a brief car chase on Route 1 northbound that was called off due to the driver’s “speed, reckless operation, and risk to the public.”

The vehicle was located a short time later after the driver crashed into the woods in North Hampton.

After a K-9 team was called to the scene, the remaining two suspects were arrested without incident.

Luis A. Moreta, 21, was arrested on charges of disobeying an officer, reckless conduct, felony reckless operation, resisting arrest, and conspiracy to sell a controlled drug.

Fernando J. Silia, 19, was arrested on charges of sale of a controlled drug, and conspiracy possession of a controlled drug with intent to sell.

Lexis M. Nevarez, 20, was arrested on charges of conspiracy to sell a controlled drug and resisting arrest.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)