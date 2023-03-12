STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old and two juveniles are facing criminal charges after leading police on a chase in a stolen car in Stoneham on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a be-on-the-lookout for a white Audi sedan that was stolen out of Winchester spotted the vehicle near the intersection of Main and South streets and tried to pull it over, prompting the driver to flee and eventually crash into a home on Franklin Street, according to Stoneham Police Chief James McIntyre.

A 16-year-old from Woburn will be charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, failure to stop for police, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

An 18-year-old and a 16-year-old, both of Woburn, will be charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle.

All three were issued summonses to be arraigned in court at a later date.

