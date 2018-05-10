Police: 3rd suspect wanted in robbery at Rob Gronkowski’s house arrested in Maine

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - CHESTERVILLE, Maine (WHDH) — The third suspect wanted in connection with a robbery at Rob Gronkowski’s house has been arrested in Maine, Foxborough police said.

Shayne Denn, 26, of Tewksbury, was arrested by the Franklin County Maine Sheriff’s Office Thursday morning in Chesterville.

Denn was stopped at around 10 a.m. in a gray sedan with a Massachusetts license plate after he attempted to force his way into a home on Chesterville Hill Road, according to police. He allegedly provided officers with a fake name and false date of birth.

Denn is charged with being a fugitive from justice, among several other offenses.

Denn and two others allegedly broke into Gronkowski’s Foxborough home while he was away at the Super Bowl in February. The trio stole hundreds of dollars worth of items, according to police.

Anthony Almeida, 31, of Randolph, and Eric Tyrrell, 28, of Foxborough, have already been arrested in connection with the crime.

