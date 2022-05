FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after several dozen members of rival motorcycle gangs fought in Fall River Saturday.

Officers said 50 people from the two gangs fought with blunt instruments.

Seven people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

