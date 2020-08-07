WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 73-year-old man armed with a gun and a large knife assaulted a man on a walking path behind a cemetery in Weymouth on Thursday, police said.

Officers responding to a 911 call from a person saying that he had been attacked by a man on the path behind the Lakeview Cemetery on Pond Street around 8:15 p.m. met with the victim who said a man, later identified as Frank Grahn, of Weymouth, had begun following him before he approached him and began yelling and screaming, according to Weymouth police.

The victim was walking away when Grahn allegedly walked up behind him and struck him in the head with a hard object.

The victim began to run away and Grahn pursued after him, police said.

The victim told police that Grahn pulled out a gun with a black barrel from his back pocket and that he was walking at a fast pace toward the victim with a large knife in his hand as they approached the cemetery, authorities said.

The victim began to yell and scream so that neighbors could hear him.

A witness in the area heard the commotion and reportedly witness Grahn carrying a knife.

They witnessed Grahn walking his dog in the area and believed that he lived on Oakden Avenue, which was two streets over from the cemetery, police said.

Grahn was located at his residence on that street and placed into custody.

Officers located a gun with a black barrel and a large knife on a wooded pathway behind his house, police said.

Grahn was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a dangerous weapon.

