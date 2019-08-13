Police: 79-year-old Wareham man arrested after drug raid uncovers 175 grams of cocaine

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 79-year-old Wareham man is facing drug trafficking charges after officers raiding his house found a large stash of cocaine, pills, and packaging materials, officials said.

Authorities executing a search warrant at Highland Shores Drive on Tuesday arrested Anthony Frates, 79, after recovering 175 grams of suspected cocaine and pills, according to the Wareham Police Department.

He will be arraigned on charges of trafficking in cocaine, two counts of possession of a Class B drug with intent to distribute, and possession of a Class C drug with intent to distribute.

Frates was actively on parole for drug charges that originated out of Taunton several years ago.

In a statement, Acting Wareham Police Chief John Walcek said, “I am proud of the work completed by our detectives as well as the members of the Taunton police and assisting agencies, they did an outstanding job.”

