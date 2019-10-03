Police: Accidental shooting prompts shelter in place at Everett schools

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - An accidental shooting in Everett on Thursday morning prompted a shelter in place at multiple schools in the city, officials said.

Schools in the area of West Street were ordered to shelter in place “out of an abundance of caution” after a neighborhood resident accidentally shot himself, according to the Everett Police Department.

The man originally told police that he was shot on a nearby bike path, which led to the shelter in place. Investigators say evidence showed the shooting actually happened in the victim’s home.

MORE: the reason schools were put into shelter in place was we that the victim originally told @everettpolicema he was shot on a bike path. Investigators say evidence showed he was shot in own home. #7news — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) October 3, 2019

That shelter in place has since been lifted.

There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

