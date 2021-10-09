MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is facing assault charges after allegedly shooting a gun into the air outside his apartment in Manchester, New Hampshire Saturday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired on Amherst Street at 9:30 a.m. were told someone fired a gun after a fight at the apartment, and a man allegedly said he fired multiple times into the air from his back door after an argument inside his apartment, police said.

Kelvin Rosario-Alejo, 28, of Manchester, was charged with reckless conduct and domestic simple assault. He is being held on preventative detention pending arraignment, police said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)