Police: Alleged drug trafficker arrested after loaded gun is found in his home

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a man who they say was in possession of a loaded gun and drugs in Dorchester.

Officers executing a search warrant at a home on Winter Street found a gun loaded with several rounds of ammunition, a bag of a substance believed to be heroin, 15 Suboxone strips, two digital scales and cash, police said.

Neurel Carr, 26, of Dorchester has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, trafficking a Class A substance, receiving stolen property and a subsequent offense for possession of a Class B substance, according to police.

He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

