Police allegedly find loaded gun after Cambridge traffic stop

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A teenager is facing firearm charges after police found a loaded gun on him after a traffic stop in Cambridge, officials said.

State troopers patrolling Massachusetts Avenue just before midnight July 4 saw a red Toyota Prius driving erratically, nearly causing a crash, and pulled it over, according to police. Police allegedly found a loaded Ruger 9mm pistol in the car.

Clarck Jean, 18, was charged with carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without a license and possession of a large capacity feeding device. He is expected to be arraigned in Cambridge District Court.

