Police allegedly find more than 2 pounds of meth at Lawrence man’s home, driving instruction school

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing drug trafficking charges after police found more than two pounds of methamphetamine at his Lawrence home and North Andover driving instruction school, officials said.

New Hampshire and Massachusetts state police investigated Michael Larocque, 56, for two months and bought drugs at his house on Colonial Road and at the North Andover Auto School, which Larocque owns, officials said. Police searched both locations on warrants Friday.

Police allegedly found two pounds of methamphetamine and Laroque’s house and and 400 grams of the drug at the auto school, as well as $12,000 in cash, officials said.

Larocque was charged on two counts of trafficking methamphetamine more than 200 grams. He was arraigned Monday and held on $250,000 cash bail and ordered to surrender his passport.

