AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The incident at Amesbury High School on Monday appears to be the result of a “swatting” call, according to police.

Officials say several other school districts in the region reported similar incidents around the same time.

Authorities with the Amesbury Police Department told 7NEWS the high school was placed on lockdown while 15-20 officers were called to the scene around noontime.

They said state and local police were looking into a possible disturbance somewhere outside of the school.

Multiple police cruisers could be seen filling a school parking lot and parts of the surrounding area around 12:30 p.m.

No further details have been released.

