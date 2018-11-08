Police arrest Dartmouth break-in suspect

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford man has been arrested in connection with a break-in Wednesday in Dartmouth, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported breaking and entering on Stoneledge Road about 6:28 p.m. spoke with a homeowner who said they had watched a man and woman walking around his house on a home security app, according to Dartmouth police.

After viewing the footage, police identified Michael Fabiano Jr., 28, as the suspect. He was later arrested after a brief foot chase.

He is expected to be arraigned on charges including breaking and entering, larceny over $1,200 and resisting arrest.

The female suspect has not yet been positively identified.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)